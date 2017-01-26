Students detained after lighting firework at Jordan high school
A bomb squad responded to Jordan High School in North Long Beach Friday morning after a student lit a homemade firework at the campus, according to police. Police said the student set off the explosive in an outdoor part of campus around 8:45 a.m. “causing a loud disturbance.” When an officer at the school investigated, he found a second device that also appeared to be a homemade pyrotechnic, Long Beach police spokesman Sgt.
