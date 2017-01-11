Speeding, rain led to double fatal Pacheco Pass crash

A single-car crash that killed two people early Wednesday morning on Pacheco Pass likely was caused by speeding in wet road conditions, authorities said. It was raining at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when California Highway Patrol Los Banos Area officers responded to reports of a rollover traffic collision on eastbound Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point in the Pacheco Pass area, according to a news release.

