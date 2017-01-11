Speeding, rain led to double fatal Pacheco Pass crash
A single-car crash that killed two people early Wednesday morning on Pacheco Pass likely was caused by speeding in wet road conditions, authorities said. It was raining at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when California Highway Patrol Los Banos Area officers responded to reports of a rollover traffic collision on eastbound Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point in the Pacheco Pass area, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|Listo
|6
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|Wed
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tom Clark
|3,559
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|Broken into
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC