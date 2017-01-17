SpaceX rocket docks at San Pedro home port after successful mission
The rocket booster that SpaceX successfully launched and recovered over the weekend in the Pacific Ocean arrived home in San Pedro at daybreak Tuesday. Dusted from head to toe with soot from its celestial trip, the nearly 160-foot-tall first-stage Falcon 9 spacecraft was parked on its landing barge across from Cabrillo Marina.
