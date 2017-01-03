Southern Californiaa s weekend weathe...

Southern Californiaa s weekend weather forecast includes more rain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Rain drops collect on a window as a man walks on Pine Avenue during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Southern California should dry out Friday after an “atmospheric river” weather system dumped rain and snow on the region Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) 21 hr MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Thu james wiliams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 4 del 3,557
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Jan 3 Nobody 67
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect Jan 2 Street phonics 1
Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers Jan 1 henrietta hippo 3
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC