Should Uber, Lyft have agreement with...

Should Uber, Lyft have agreement with Long Beach Airport? Officials want to know

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

City and airport officials are one step closer to allowing ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to pick up passengers at Long Beach Airport. The City Council in December delayed approving a nine-month trial period that would have authorized these companies, and others like them, to begin picking passengers up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) 2 hr Casper 20
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 7 hr Lynn 3,561
News 49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09) Mon Hgr 175
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Mon Modemitv 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Mon Dudley 6
Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08) Sun rvsdguy 56
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers Jan 14 DonTrump 7
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 17 at 1:50PM PST

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC