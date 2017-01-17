Should Uber, Lyft have agreement with Long Beach Airport? Officials want to know
City and airport officials are one step closer to allowing ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to pick up passengers at Long Beach Airport. The City Council in December delayed approving a nine-month trial period that would have authorized these companies, and others like them, to begin picking passengers up.
