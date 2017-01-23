Should California call off drought emergency?
Is it time for state leaders to lift the emergency policies meant to encourage water conservation during the multi-year drought? If you haven't had time to keep track of the rainfall statistics while trying to keep the roof on, here are the basics: Several storms this winter have brought various areas of California two to four times the average rainfall for this time of year. On Sunday, Jan. 22, alone, between 2 and 4 inches fell on Southern California, and Los Angeles and Long Beach saw record rainfall for the date.
