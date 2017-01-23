Should California call off drought em...

Should California call off drought emergency?

Is it time for state leaders to lift the emergency policies meant to encourage water conservation during the multi-year drought? If you haven't had time to keep track of the rainfall statistics while trying to keep the roof on, here are the basics: Several storms this winter have brought various areas of California two to four times the average rainfall for this time of year. On Sunday, Jan. 22, alone, between 2 and 4 inches fell on Southern California, and Los Angeles and Long Beach saw record rainfall for the date.

