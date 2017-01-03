Sherri Shepherd sorry for posting Ricky Harris funeral video

Shepherd apologized on Jan. 6, 2017, for sharing video about a fight at the funeral of comedian ... LOS ANGELES - Sherri Shepherd has apologized for sharing video of a fight at the funeral of comedian and actor Ricky Harris. The former co-host of "The View" posted video to Periscope on Tuesday expressing her outrage at the fight during the gathering in Long Beach, California.

