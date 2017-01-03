Sherri Shepherd sorry for posting Ricky Harris funeral video
Shepherd apologized on Jan. 6, 2017, for sharing video about a fight at the funeral of comedian ... LOS ANGELES - Sherri Shepherd has apologized for sharing video of a fight at the funeral of comedian and actor Ricky Harris. The former co-host of "The View" posted video to Periscope on Tuesday expressing her outrage at the fight during the gathering in Long Beach, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Broken into
|6
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Thu
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Jan 2
|Street phonics
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC