Sherri Shepherd sorry for posting Ric...

Sherri Shepherd sorry for posting Ricky Harris funeral video

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Shepherd apologized on Jan. 6, 2017, for sharing video about a fight at the funeral of comedian ... LOS ANGELES - Sherri Shepherd has apologized for sharing video of a fight at the funeral of comedian and actor Ricky Harris. The former co-host of "The View" posted video to Periscope on Tuesday expressing her outrage at the fight during the gathering in Long Beach, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) 15 hr Broken into 6
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Thu MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Thu james wiliams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 4 del 3,557
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Jan 3 Nobody 67
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect Jan 2 Street phonics 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC