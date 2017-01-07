SeaWorld San Diego ending killer whal...

SeaWorld San Diego ending killer whale show

SeaWorld San Diego is ending its long-running killer whale show after years of outcry and falling attendance prompted it to renounce theatrical orca displays. The show that featured killer whales cavorting with trainers and leaping high out of the Shamu Stadium pool will have its final performances on Sunday.

