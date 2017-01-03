Scientists reveal why we sacrifice some of our best traits to survive
The more attractive the wren, the more likely he is to produce more offspring, but loyalty means that his offspring have a greater chance of survival In humans, our growing intelligence is believed to have helped us evolve away from ape-like ancestors caused us to develop weaker muscles. Now, two new studies have revealed just how nature's trade-offs play out in other species to help them survive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tom Clark
|3,559
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|Broken into
|6
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC