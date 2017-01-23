Saved By The Bell's Kelly Kapowski was a babe but Tiffani Thiessen...
The star grew up in Long Beach, California and began to conquer show business aged eight, modelling and participating in beauty pageants across America. It wasn't until 1989 that the brunette burst into superstardom, as Saved By The Bell was picked up by the NBC network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|5 hr
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Sat
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|MEe
|20
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC