Saved By The Bell's Kelly Kapowski wa...

Saved By The Bell's Kelly Kapowski was a babe but Tiffani Thiessen...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The star grew up in Long Beach, California and began to conquer show business aged eight, modelling and participating in beauty pageants across America. It wasn't until 1989 that the brunette burst into superstardom, as Saved By The Bell was picked up by the NBC network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 5 hr Marko 4
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Sat George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Jan 21 Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Jan 5 MEe 20
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC