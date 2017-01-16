Sares-Regis buys 29 acres at Conejo Spectrum in Thousand Oaks
The Sares-Regis Group bought 29 acres of land at the Conejo Spectrum Business Park in Thousand Oaks with plans to build out industrial buildings, according to Colliers International. The property management company with an office in Goleta partnered with an investment firm to purchase the land near Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Conejo Spectrum Drive for an undisclosed price.
