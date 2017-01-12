Sale of Container Terminal Takes Cent...

Sale of Container Terminal Takes Center Stage in Hanjin Bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

The sale of the operator of a Long Beach, Calif., container terminal has provoked stiff opposition from Hanjin Shipping Co.' s U.S. creditors, many of whom say the deal is designed to bypass them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 3 hr Sopr 4
Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers 14 hr DonTrump 7
News Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07) Fri tellinitlikeitis 7
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... Jan 11 Wedge-oh 4
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Jan 10 Idelia 58
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 9 Tom Clark 3,559
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC