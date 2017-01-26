Roy Exum: Darwin Awards Revealed

Roy Exum: Darwin Awards Revealed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Back in the 1980s, this before we had the grand search engines on the Internet, some people from the Usenet news group started collecting hysterical clippings of mankind's stupidity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 9 hr Legacy 5
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Wed Sopr 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Jan 25 ButtH 5
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Jan 21 George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Jan 21 Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC