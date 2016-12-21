Residents evacuated as man threatens to burn down downtown Long Beach high rise
Portions of a downtown Long Beach residential high rise were evacuated early this morning after a man threatened to burn the building down, police said. Police took the 52-year-old man into custody at about 2 a.m. He had barricaded himself on the top floor of the building in the 300 block of W. Ocean Blvd., which is close to Long Beach police headquarters, the Main Library and other city government buildings downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|21 hr
|Street phonics
|1
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|Sun
|henrietta hippo
|3
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 1
|James mccue
|3,556
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Dec 29
|nathan corres
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC