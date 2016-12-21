Residents evacuated as man threatens to burn down downtown Long Beach high rise

Portions of a downtown Long Beach residential high rise were evacuated early this morning after a man threatened to burn the building down, police said. Police took the 52-year-old man into custody at about 2 a.m. He had barricaded himself on the top floor of the building in the 300 block of W. Ocean Blvd., which is close to Long Beach police headquarters, the Main Library and other city government buildings downtown.

