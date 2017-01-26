Recent storms finally made a dent in Southern Californiaa s drought

This Jan. 22, 2017 staff file photo shows a member of the Long Beach Fire Department's swift water rescue team standing at the flooded corner of Caspian Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach as a large storm passed through Southern California. The rain that's been hammering the state has finally dented Southern California's drought, with conditions likely to keep improving at least in the short term as more rain and snow are forecast on the horizon.

