Program to Slow Cargo Ships in Santa Barbara Channel Appears to be Paying Off
A voluntary incentive program to reduce the speeds of cargo ships traveling through and around the Santa Barbara Channel is paying off in cleaner air and fewer whale casualties, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and other local agencies. The collection of local and national agencies running the incentive program announced the results from the 4½-month period in 2016 at a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary advisory council earlier this month at the Santa Barbara Zoo .
