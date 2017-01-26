Program to Slow Cargo Ships in Santa ...

Program to Slow Cargo Ships in Santa Barbara Channel Appears to be Paying Off

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

A voluntary incentive program to reduce the speeds of cargo ships traveling through and around the Santa Barbara Channel is paying off in cleaner air and fewer whale casualties, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and other local agencies. The collection of local and national agencies running the incentive program announced the results from the 4½-month period in 2016 at a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary advisory council earlier this month at the Santa Barbara Zoo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... 16 hr tomin cali 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Sat Pansom234 6
Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium Sat Joe 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sat bob in mass 3,563
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 25 Sopr 7
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Jan 25 ButtH 5
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC