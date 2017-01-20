POW! WOW! Hawaii 2017 Will See a Slew...

POW! WOW! Hawaii 2017 Will See a Slew of Masterpieces from Artists Across the Globe

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

After storming through the city of Long Beach, California , POW! WOW! artists from across the globe are getting ready to envelop Hawaii's commercial district of Kakaako with their striking artwork. Since 2011, founder and Hong Kong artist Jasper Wong has been wrangling a bevy of acclaimed international artists to network with local artists in order to foster creativity, collaboration and, of course, exposure in these events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 48 min Legacy 5
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Wed Sopr 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Wed ButtH 5
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Jan 21 George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Jan 21 Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC