POW! WOW! Hawaii 2017 Will See a Slew of Masterpieces from Artists Across the Globe
After storming through the city of Long Beach, California , POW! WOW! artists from across the globe are getting ready to envelop Hawaii's commercial district of Kakaako with their striking artwork. Since 2011, founder and Hong Kong artist Jasper Wong has been wrangling a bevy of acclaimed international artists to network with local artists in order to foster creativity, collaboration and, of course, exposure in these events.
