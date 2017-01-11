Port of Long Beach Trade Dipped in 2016

Port of Long Beach Trade Dipped in 2016

Slowed by industry headwinds and challenges that included major customer Hanjin declaring bankruptcy, the Port of Long Beach said it moved almost 6.8 million containers in 2016, its fifth best year ever. Overall cargo declined 5.8 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, as the Port was impacted by new ocean carrier alliances and the August bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, a South Korean company and former majority stakeholder at the 381-acre Pier T container terminal - Long Beach's largest.

