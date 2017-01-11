Port of Long Beach Trade Dipped in 2016
Slowed by industry headwinds and challenges that included major customer Hanjin declaring bankruptcy, the Port of Long Beach said it moved almost 6.8 million containers in 2016, its fifth best year ever. Overall cargo declined 5.8 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, as the Port was impacted by new ocean carrier alliances and the August bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, a South Korean company and former majority stakeholder at the 381-acre Pier T container terminal - Long Beach's largest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|Listo
|6
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|16 hr
|Wedge-oh
|4
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tom Clark
|3,559
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|Broken into
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC