Port of Long Beach to sell parking lot downtown, a relic of acrimonious dealings with city
The port bought the property for $18 million in 2011 during negotiations to purchase One World Trade Center for use as a headquarters, but the effort to move to the tower was scuttled amid pressure from then Mayor Bob Foster, who opposed the $220 million pricetag. Last summer, the city broke ground on a $533 million civic center in the heart of downtown that was spearheaded by Foster and former Vice Mayor Suja Lowenthal.
