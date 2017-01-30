Port of Long Beach to sell parking lo...

Port of Long Beach to sell parking lot downtown, a relic of acrimonious dealings with city

Press-Telegram

The port bought the property for $18 million in 2011 during negotiations to purchase One World Trade Center for use as a headquarters, but the effort to move to the tower was scuttled amid pressure from then Mayor Bob Foster, who opposed the $220 million pricetag. Last summer, the city broke ground on a $533 million civic center in the heart of downtown that was spearheaded by Foster and former Vice Mayor Suja Lowenthal.

