Police: Long Beach officers shot, killed armed man who ran into Carson home with kids inside
An attempted murder suspect with a gun ran through a Carson neighborhood and broke into a house before getting into a standoff with Long Beach police who fatally shot him Sunday evening, according to Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. At a news conference Monday, Luna said police suspected the gunman in a recent North Long Beach shooting that left the victim in critical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|10 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|14 hr
|Marko
|4
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Sat
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Jan 21
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC