Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings in Pasadena
At least two people died in separate shootings Saturday in Pasadena, but it's unclear whether the two homicides were related. The shootings happened shortly after midnight, one on Pepper Street and North Fair Oaks Avenue, the other on West California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue, Pasadena police said.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Broken into
|6
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Thu
|MEe
|20
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|del
|3,557
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Nobody
|67
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect
|Jan 2
|Street phonics
|1
