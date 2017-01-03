Police Investigate Two Fatal Shooting...

Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings in Pasadena

At least two people died in separate shootings Saturday in Pasadena, but it's unclear whether the two homicides were related. The shootings happened shortly after midnight, one on Pepper Street and North Fair Oaks Avenue, the other on West California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue, Pasadena police said.

