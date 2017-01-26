Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, infuriating parents
When a pilot school-within-a-school was created four years ago at Banning High School in Wilmington, it drew strident objections from those who felt it would divide the close-knit school and community. Now, the fledgling school - Banning Academy of Creative and Innovative Sciences , or BACIS - faces closure by the district, a move that's brought a torrent of objections from parents and teachers who say it has benefitted students with its small-school environment and focused curriculum.
