Photographer Mat Abad Shoots Agenda 2017 Long Beach's Most Standout Products
Inspired by the warm weather and palm trees of southern California, we decided to switch up our coverage at Agenda Long Beach this year. Last time we attended the Agenda's West Coast event, we scooped up some of our favorite items and filmed an Essentials style video, but this time, we enlisted the help of photographer Mat Abad aka Badboi to do what he does best - get outside and photograph our product picks on-model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
