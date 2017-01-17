Official: Alan Gordon joins Colorado Rapids
The Long Beach, California native was out of a contract following the end of the 2016 season, and it was expected that he would not return to the LA Galaxy . Gordon first joined the Galaxy in 2004 when he was sent here on loan from the Portland Timbers , who were in the USL A-League at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LAG Confidential.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|9 hr
|Leshu
|3
|Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car
|Sat
|George
|2
|Anyone Know Arika Lopez
|Sat
|Miguel
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 18
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
|Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|MEe
|20
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC