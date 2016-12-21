Obama signs bill affixing name of Jew...

Obama signs bill affixing name of Jewish decorated Korean War vet on VA hospital

Among his last official acts, outgoing President Barack Obama has signed a bill affixing the name of Tibor Rubin to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Long Beach, California. Rubin, a Hungarian-born child survivor of the Holocaust, had to wait 55 years until his valor in the Korean War was recognized with the award of the nation's highest military decoration, the Congressional Medal of Honor.

