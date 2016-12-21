Novogradac & Company LLP Promotes Seven to Partner
Novogradac & Company LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm, welcomes Nat Eng, Chris Jones, Andrea Killeen and Angie Taylor of the San Francisco office; Rachel Denton of the Kansas City, Mo., office; Bryan Hung of the Long Beach, Calif., office; and Amanda Read of the Cleveland office to the partnership. The firm, which specializes in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy tax credits and other areas, has 56 partners in 25 offices nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers
|13 hr
|henrietta hippo
|3
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|James mccue
|3,556
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macylee722
|57
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Dec 29
|nathan corres
|6
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC