ALA Editions announces an exciting new workshop, Serving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder with Lesley S. J. Farmer. This workshop will last consist of two 90-minute sessions and take place at: Serving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder Workshop A 2-part workshop: Wednesdays, March 15 and 22, 2017, starting at 2:30pm Eastern/1:30 Central/12:30 Mountain/11:30am Pacific on both days.

