New Workshop: Serving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

ALA Editions announces an exciting new workshop, Serving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder with Lesley S. J. Farmer. This workshop will last consist of two 90-minute sessions and take place at: Serving Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder Workshop A 2-part workshop: Wednesdays, March 15 and 22, 2017, starting at 2:30pm Eastern/1:30 Central/12:30 Mountain/11:30am Pacific on both days.

