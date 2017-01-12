New Vue Bar & Restaurant in East Long Beach opens
Part of a $30 million renovation of the iconic hotel tower, Vue provides “upscale casual” dining at Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a full bar available. Its opening was announced this month by Chef Thomas Vertle, corporate executive chef for YHB Hospitality, who designed a menu he dubs “comfort food with a twist,” including craft burgers and sandwiches, hot appetizers and shareables, tacos, sliders, pizza, sausages, salads, pastas and heartier entrees.
