Metro officials want to increase the budget for this downtown subway project -- again
Crews ready the 1,000-ton boring machine that will dig the Downtown Regional Connector's tunnels from Little Tokyo to the Financial District. The machine will dig about 65 to 75 feet per day and take about a year to excavate the twin 1.1-mile tunnels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Tom Johnson
|3,562
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Casper
|20
|49 still at large in Hawaiian Gardens gang bust (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Hgr
|175
|U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments
|Jan 16
|Modemitv
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
|Anyone remember "Seal Beach James" ? (May '08)
|Jan 15
|rvsdguy
|56
|Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13)
|Jan 8
|Mkawbrown
|26
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC