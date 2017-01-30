Mario Cordero, former Long Beach port leader, is out as chair of maritime commission
Mario Cordero, a former Port of Long Beach harbor commissioner, was forced out last week as chairman of the five-member Federal Maritime Commission after President Trump replaced him with a Republican. The change of agency heads is customary when a new administration comes into office, officials said.
