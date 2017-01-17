Marijuana industry, Long Beach leaders agree on cannabis education campaign
City leaders and members of the local medical marijuana industry will work together to formulate an educational campaign that encourages safe use, cautions against drug-impaired driving, and educates parents about concerns associated with youth consumption. When Councilwoman Suzie Price introduced the item on Tuesday, she stressed the importance of finding commonality on what has historically been a controversial issue in Long Beach.
