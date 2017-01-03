Marijuana dispensary owners will have...

Marijuana dispensary owners will have to wait a few more weeks to apply for Long Beach license

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach's voter-approved medicinal marijuana dispensary ordinance became law on Dec. 23, but those wanting to apply for licenses to operate will have to wait until Jan. 23. Employees in the city's Financial Management Department are working with the city attorney's office to come up with regulations marijuana dispensaries will have to follow. While Measure MM, the ballot proposition approved in the November general election, details many of the requirements to legally dispense medical marijuana, legal regulations must be in place before applications can be accepted, according to Mike Mais, assistant city attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) 1 hr MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song 23 hr james wiliams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Wed del 3,557
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Tue Nobody 67
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Florence13 18 street Rollin 60's ect Jan 2 Street phonics 1
Wet backs and colored folk and white crackers Jan 1 henrietta hippo 3
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC