Marijuana dispensary owners will have to wait a few more weeks to apply for Long Beach license

Long Beach's voter-approved medicinal marijuana dispensary ordinance became law on Dec. 23, but those wanting to apply for licenses to operate will have to wait until Jan. 23. Employees in the city's Financial Management Department are working with the city attorney's office to come up with regulations marijuana dispensaries will have to follow. While Measure MM, the ballot proposition approved in the November general election, details many of the requirements to legally dispense medical marijuana, legal regulations must be in place before applications can be accepted, according to Mike Mais, assistant city attorney.

