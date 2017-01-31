Man pleads not guilty to killing Long...

Man pleads not guilty to killing Long Beach woman as she held her toddler

16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A Riverside County man pleaded not guilty Monday to killing a Long Beach woman as she was holding her toddler and shooting her husband in the head. John Kevin McVoy Jr., 35, of Corona, is facing a murder charge and two counts of attempted murder, along with a gun allegation.

