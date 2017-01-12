Man gets life in prison for killing d...

Man gets life in prison for killing deputy with stove

18 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

The widow of a deputy sheriff killed in a traffic collision after a stolen stove fell from a pickup truck asked a judge this morning, "How do I explain to my children that their Daddy is in heaven and he's not coming back?" "How do you deal with being a Mom and your kids are telling you, 'I don't remember my Daddy's voice?' " Shawna Piquette pondered when she told Superior Court Judge Richard Toohey about the impact of her husband's 2006 death. "How do I comfort them when they ask, "Why am I the only one who doesn't have a Daddy?" she added with tears brimming in here eyes.

