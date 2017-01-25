Man found shot to death in Central Long Beach; shooter is at large
Long Beach police this morning are investigating the murder of a man found at about 2:19 a.m. in Central Long Beach, close to Signal Hill. Officers responded early Wednesday to the 1300 block of Wesley Drive, near Jenni Rivera Memorial Park, and found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds, officials said in a press release.
