Loser X-Planes

We asked aerospace researchers, authors, and historians to name the "worst X-planes, with 'worst' to be interpreted any way you like: Useless? Dangerous? Ill-conceived? Downright silly?" Our responders are: Richard P. Hallion, former Air Force historian and author of numerous books and articles on military and research aviation; Raymond L. Puffer, recently retired from a 33-year career with the Air Force history program, nearly half spent at the Air Force Flight Test Center History Office at Edwards Air Force Base; Curtis Peebles, author of several books about X-planes and a historian at the History Office of NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center; J. Campbell Martin, also at Dryden, who initiates symposia, lectures, and publications about X-planes; Jay Miller, aviation journalist and the author of dozens of books, including The X-Planes: X-1 to X-45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.