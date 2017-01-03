Looking for Baja Sonora in East Long Beach? Ita s parked out front

A sign posted on the Baja Sonora, Mexican restaurant, is located in a strip mall is going through a major renovation, therefore, the restaurant has chosen to use a food truck to still serve its customers. The locally beloved Mexican restaurant at 2940 Clark Ave. in Long Beach has been displaced while the owners of the Times Square strip mall are renovating the property that's been long overdue for a facelift.

