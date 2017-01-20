Long Beach VA hospital named for war ...

Long Beach VA hospital named for war hero, Holocaust survivor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish Journal

In late December, President Barack Obama signed a bill affixing the name Tibor Rubin to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Long Beach. Rubin, a Hungarian-born child survivor of the Holocaust, had to wait 55 years until his valor in the Korean War was recognized with the award of the nation's highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Now_What- 20,772
Anyone Know Arika Lopez 14 hr Miguel 1
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Thu Mack 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
News Suspect Identified In Possible Domestic Violenc... (Mar '13) Jan 8 Mkawbrown 26
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Jan 5 MEe 20
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC