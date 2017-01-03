Long Beach unveils new website loaded with data
Long Beach officials have unveiled a new city website that enables residents or anyone from the public to access information on more than 100 topics related to city government. The new DataLB website , which opened to public viewing Monday, does not yet contain crime statistics.
