Long Beach residents can now file pol...

Long Beach residents can now file police reports for some crimes online

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press-Telegram

The public can file a police report for certain crimes online, according to an announcement from the city of Long Beach. The Long Beach Police Department has adopted a system called Coplogic, a web-based program that allows residents to file reports for harassing or annoying phone calls, thefts or attempted thefts, non-injury hit-and-run accidents, lost property and vandalism and graffiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr trotwood citizen 20,801
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Tue Lori66441atyahood... 3,567
Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12) Mon Leonidas 9
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Jan 28 Pansom234 6
Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium Jan 28 Joe 1
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Jan 25 ButtH 5
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC