Long Beach residents can now file police reports for some crimes online

The public can file a police report for certain crimes online, according to an announcement from the city of Long Beach. The Long Beach Police Department has adopted a system called Coplogic, a web-based program that allows residents to file reports for harassing or annoying phone calls, thefts or attempted thefts, non-injury hit-and-run accidents, lost property and vandalism and graffiti.

