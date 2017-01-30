Long Beach Rep. Alan Lowenthal blasts Trump immigration order as a wholly un-Americana
Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, on Monday attacked President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven predominantly-Muslim nations from entering the United States as “shameful, wholly un-American at its core, and as written, unconstitutional.” Lowenthal, who also represents Lakewood, Signal Hill and several western Orange County cities, leveled his criticisms of the new administration's order in a Monday morning statement. The president published an executive order Friday stopping people Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from coming to the United States for 90 days.
