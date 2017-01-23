Long Beach receives $1 million grant to help 250 young people get jobs, avoid trouble
Long Beach officials announced Tuesday they received a $1 million grant from the Department of Labor to provide career training for 250 youth at risk of dropping out of high school. “It is imperative that we do all we can to make sure our youth are trained and able to find work,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a written statement.
