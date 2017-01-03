Long Beach Port Seeks Public Input

The Port of Long Beach will begin public hearings next week on a draft environmental study for the proposed redevelopment of an existing rail yard into a new facility that could increase the use of "on-dock" trains, moving cargo faster while making operations more sustainable. The Port will host the first of two public hearings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St., to gather comments on the study, released in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.