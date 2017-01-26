Long Beach port officials strike optimistic tone in spite of much uncertainty

In spite of uncertainties about President Donald Trump's trade policy and a forecast of weak global trade, officials at the Port of Long Beach said they are looking to rebound from a rough year. “We saw mergers, changing alliances and even bankruptcies , and now we face uncertain trade policy,” Duane Kenagy, the interim chief executive of the port, said in his State of the Port address.

