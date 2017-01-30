Long Beach police would get 9 percent raise under new contract

Long Beach police officers will receive a raise of about 9 percent spread over the next three years under a tentative contract expected to come before the City Council for final approval next week. Members of the Long Beach Police Officers Association have already ratified the agreement, which is expected to cost the city an additional $6.2 million this fiscal year and another $14.3 million after the raises fully kick in, according to an announcement Monday from the city.

