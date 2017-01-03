Long Beach police investigating suspicious package near Traffic Circle
Long Beach police are investigating a suspicious package in the area of Ximeno Avenue and Atherton Street near the Traffic Circle in Long Beach, Sgt. Brad Johnson, spokesman for the department, said.
