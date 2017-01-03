Long Beach, Newport whale watchers get rare sighting of Eastern Tropical Pacific Orcas

NEWPORT BEACH >> Whale watchers in Long Beach and Newport Beach Saturday afternoon got a rare sighting of Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a researcher with the California Killer Whale Project, said the pod of five whales including a male and a calf were first spotted swimming a mile offshore at Point Vicente by a group of volunteers with ACES/LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.