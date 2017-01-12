Long Beach mother was holding her child when she was shot to death, prosecutors say
A Long Beach woman was holding her young child when she was shot to death Tuesday night, according to prosecutors who charged the alleged gunman Friday with murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. John Kevin McVoy Jr., a 35-year-old Corona resident, could face up to life in prison if he's convicted.
