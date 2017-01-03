Long Beach mayor elected to Metro boa...

Long Beach mayor elected to Metro board, giving city a boost in high stakes spending decisions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press-Telegram

Giving a potential boost to Long Beach's clout in regional transportation issues, Mayor Robert Garcia was unanimously elected to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors Thursday night. Garcia was elected to a four-year term by cities of Los Angeles County, replacing Diane DuBois, a Lakewood councilwoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) 22 min Keeplooking5 19
Female Hand Over Mouth Fetish (Oct '10) 23 hr Broken into 6
Helicopters constantly flying overhead... why? (Jun '10) Thu MEe 20
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 4 del 3,557
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Jan 3 Nobody 67
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC