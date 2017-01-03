Long Beach mayor elected to Metro board, giving city a boost in high stakes spending decisions
Giving a potential boost to Long Beach's clout in regional transportation issues, Mayor Robert Garcia was unanimously elected to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors Thursday night. Garcia was elected to a four-year term by cities of Los Angeles County, replacing Diane DuBois, a Lakewood councilwoman.
