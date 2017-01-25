Long Beach mayor calls on city to stand up for immigrants to make a America greata
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, an immigrant who came to the United States at age 5, urged the city to stand up for immigrants today after President Donald Trump's decision to block federal funds for sanctuary cities. “Let's stand up for all Americans – including hard working immigrants – because that's what makes my city, and America great,” Garcia said on Twitter, referring to the president's campaign slogan.
