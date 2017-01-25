Long Beach mayor calls on city to sta...

Long Beach mayor calls on city to stand up for immigrants to make a America greata

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, an immigrant who came to the United States at age 5, urged the city to stand up for immigrants today after President Donald Trump's decision to block federal funds for sanctuary cities. “Let's stand up for all Americans – including hard working immigrants – because that's what makes my city, and America great,” Garcia said on Twitter, referring to the president's campaign slogan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Gwen 20,780
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) 17 hr ButtH 5
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Jan 23 Marko 4
Panhandlers Caught Driving Rental Car Jan 21 George 2
Anyone Know Arika Lopez Jan 21 Miguel 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 18 Tom Johnson 3,562
News U.S. Customs agents seize aluminum shipments Jan 16 Modemitv 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC